ShootZ is a 3D shooting game created by No Power-up. Become a sneaky sniper in a colorful universe and quickly shoot all of your targets, one enemy after another. But don't let the fast pace of ShootZ fool you: Concentration and careful aiming is as important as the amount of bullets you have left. Your points are calculated based on how efficient your sniping skills are. Make sure to pay attention to the special scenarios where you can eliminate two opponents in one shot. Are you ready for the most addictive shooting game of the year?Aim - (Hold) Left mouse button Shoot - (Release) Left mouse buttonShootZ was created by created by NoPowerup. Play their other games on Poki: Horse Shoeing, Idle Digging Tycoon and Traffic Rush!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ShootZ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.