Shell Shockers, also referred to as shellshock.io, is a 3D multiplayer egg-based shooter. In the game, you fight against other online gun-toting eggs. Shell Shockers has four game modes and 40+ different maps. Also, it is now possible to fully customize your egg with colors, hats, stamps, and loadout. Go into battle carrying an Eggk-47, RPEGG, or a Crackshot. In Shell Shockers, you can also see your KDR (Kill Death Ratio). The higher your KDR, the better. Since it means that you have more kills than deaths. If you are competitive, compare your KDR to your friends and make sure yours is the highest.Play Shell Shockers now online for free on your PC here on Poki. No download is required, just play the game directly in your browser. On our website, you can also play Shell Shockers in full-screen mode. Enjoy your Egg Hunt here on Poki!There are 2 teams, a red team, and a blue team. Work together with your team to kill players of the other team. You can only switch teams if the other team has fewer players.All players fight against each other. You do not have to hesitate when you see an egg, just shoot at it without thinking. Try to be the one player with the most kills.This game mode is similar to the famous game mode 'capture-the-flag'. However, now the flags are swapped with golden spatulas. Steal the spatula of the opponents and return it to your own spatula. This mode is also team-based. The spatula will be dropped upon death, pick it up to either recover it or to continue your fallen teammate's journey!Find, defend and capture 5 coops to win in the newest game mode and become rooster royalty!There are 7 different primary weapons to choose from; EggK-47 (Assault Rifle), Scrambler (Shotgun), Free Ranger (Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle), RPEGG (Rocket Launcher), Whipper (SMG), Crackshot (Bolt Action Sniper Rifle), Tri-Hard (3-Round Burst Assault Rifle). You will have a Pistol as your secondary weapon. Use your eggs to buy camos and customize your weapons.Shell Shockers currently has 40+ different maps to play, and there are still new ones coming in.Unfortunately this is just a bug... Or is it hacked?! In that case, we consider it cheating, so we are not going to tell you how:).Shell Shockers is developed by Blue Wizard Digital. Another title by Blue Wizard Digital is sugarshock-io.If you enjoy Shell Shockers, you could also like Venge.io or any of these other Shooting Games on Poki. Want to discover more great games? Check out the Poki homepage with our latest games or start your discovery on our Popular Games page.

