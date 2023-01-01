Shark io is a multiplayer shark based battle arena game where you take to the waters against other sharks to see who is the true King of the Sea! Choose your weapon from a series of really cool horns and also customise your character to turn into other sea (and some not so sea) creatures! Don't forget to use your speed boosts to get ahead of the competition. Build up your boost bar by collecting the white objects in the water and increase your score by collecting the stars! Can you become the apex predator?Shark io is created by PEGASUS. Play their other games on Poki: Cat Gunner: Super Zombie Shoot, Stickman Go and Stickman Escape! You can play Shark io for free on Poki.Shark io can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shark.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.