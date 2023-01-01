WebCatalogWebCatalog
Shape Rush

Shape Rush

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Shape Rush app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Shape Rush is a 3D adventure about flying, shapes and colors. As a flying shapeshifter, flap your wings to traverse fields, deserts and many other beautifully-designed zones. All you have to do is turn into the correct shape to get through the corresponding obstacles. Mind the colors and shapes at all times! If you're good at paying attention, you can unlock other characters and maximize the fun. So shape up or ship out, cause this game will give you the rush you've been looking for!Change shape - Space keyShape Rush is created by No Pressure Studios. Check out their other awesome game Bossy Toss on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shape Rush. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Shape Fold

Shape Fold

poki.com

Tunnel Rush 2

Tunnel Rush 2

poki.com

Stickman Climb 2

Stickman Climb 2

poki.com

Stickman Climb!

Stickman Climb!

poki.com

Shape Fold Nature

Shape Fold Nature

poki.com

Dot Rush

Dot Rush

poki.com

Traffic Rush!

Traffic Rush!

poki.com

Infinity Loop: Hex

Infinity Loop: Hex

poki.com

Bossy Toss

Bossy Toss

poki.com

Infinity Loop

Infinity Loop

poki.com

Shape Fold Animals

Shape Fold Animals

poki.com

Heart Star

Heart Star

poki.com