poki.com

Shape Fold Nature is a puzzle game where every piece is connected and physically interact with each other. The controls are simply about dragging shapes there they need to be to reveal the full object. Move individual puzzle pieces around to find their perfect spot by using your mouse cursor or finger. You can admire the gorgeous, nature-themed images when you complete the puzzles in this game. Shape Fold Nature is a unique spin on a classic jigsaw puzzle genre that makes for a lot of weird and interesting puzzles. Go ahead and enjoy the calming images of nature while giving your brain a relaxing exercise. Drag your mouse cursor or finger around to assemble the puzzle pieces. Shape Fold Nature is created by Bikas, a game developer team based in Lithuania. Play their other thinking games on Poki: Shape Fold and Adventure Drivers

Website: poki.com

