Shape Fold Animals is a puzzle game where every piece is connected and physically interact with each other. The controls are simply about dragging shapes there they need to be to reveal the full object. Move individual puzzle pieces around to find their perfect spot by using your mouse cursor or finger. Complete the puzzle to reveal and admire the cute and majestic animal images. Shape Fold Animals is a unique spin on a classic jigsaw puzzle genre that makes for a lot of weird and interesting puzzles. There might even be famous animals that you'll recognize from internet memes. Go ahead and enjoy the calming images of nature while giving your brain a relaxing exercise!Drag your mouse cursor or finger around to assemble the puzzle pieces.Shape Fold Animals is created by Bikas, a game developer team based in Lithuania. Play their other thinking games on Poki: Shape Fold, Shape Fold Nature, and Adventure DriversShape Fold Animals is free to play on Poki.Shape Fold Animals is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

