Serious Scramblers is a platform game where you control a character that descends down a dangerous platform. Do you have the courage it takes to fall into a dark pit that's crawling with obstacles and monsters? All you need to do is go left or right to fall on top of a platform. Be careful though, because some platforms have spikes, hazardous creatures, and other traps on them. You also have the ability to go through one side and come out of the other. Make use of this gift and plan your next move before jumping blindly into the pit. There are various new characters you can unlock with the coins you collect in your runs. Go ahead and delve deep into the pit's depths and find the boss lurking in the deep! Are you down playing some Serious Scramblers?Move - Left/Right or A/DSerious Scramblers is created by Chinykian. Play their other games on Poki: Train-Top ManiaYou can play Serious Scramblers for free on Poki.Serious Scramblers can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

