Sector 781 is a 2D metroidvania platformer created by Refold. Battle your way through 3 realms of "Sector 781". Upgrade your character and weapons; collect shards to increase your energy supply. Use teleports to navigate around the realms. Shoot things that move and some that don't move. Don't forget to activate laptop checkpoints to save your position. Can you uncover all the secrets of Sector 781?Move - Arrow keysJump - XShoot - CMap - MQuit - ESCSector 781 is created by Refold. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sector 781. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.