SchoolBreak.io is a multiplayer .io game created by Tobspr. In this game, students try to wreak havoc in the school during the break while teachers try and stop them. You can either be one of the students whose mission is to fill up the chaos meter by pulling pranks, or one of the teachers whose job is to stop them by catching them and sending them to detention. Rounds last about 5 minutes with 4 to 12 players. Go ahead and prove that you are the most problematic student, or the most strict teacher this school has ever seen!Pick up an object - EUse an object - Hold down the left mouse buttonSchoolBreak.io was created by Tobspr. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

