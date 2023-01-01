WebCatalogWebCatalog
Scary Maze

Scary Maze

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Scary Maze app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Muster up the courage to complete the scary maze! This dangerously frightening game will challenge your ability to control the mouse. You must guide the blue dot through every path without hitting the walls. Turn up the volume for a true fright!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Scary Maze. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Up and Beyond

Up and Beyond

poki.com

Castle Pals

Castle Pals

poki.com

Toaster Dash

Toaster Dash

poki.com

Maze: Path of Light

Maze: Path of Light

poki.com

Maze Speedrun

Maze Speedrun

poki.com

Mope.io

Mope.io

poki.com

Battleship War

Battleship War

poki.com

Puzzle Path

Puzzle Path

poki.com

Jelly Venture

Jelly Venture

poki.com

Tank Rumble

Tank Rumble

poki.com

Sports Car Challenge

Sports Car Challenge

poki.com

Fire Road

Fire Road

poki.com