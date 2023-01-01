Sausage Flip is an arcade game where you get to experience the unique challenge of flinging around a sausage with googly eyes. You play by draggnig your finger or mouse backwards to aim, and releasing to shoot the sausage. But be warned - the game is not as simple as it sounds. You need to reach the finish line without falling off the platform that is full of surprising but often treacherous objects such as rocket cars, soft blocks, spinning contraptions, and much more! As you keep playing, you will unlock many cool skins and costumes to style your sausage however you like. Don't forget to share the game with your friends and show everyone who's the top (hot)dog!Drag your finger or mouse backwards to aim, release to shoot.Sausage Flip is created by Madbox. They have other legendary skill games on Poki: Stickman Hook, Parkour Race, Idle Ants, and Zen BlocksYou can play Sausage Flip for free on Poki.Sausage Flip is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

