Rustyard is a puzzle platform game made by Nitrome. Guide an unstoppable robot in Rustyard! First, you must press the red button to release the machine. Then, move different objects out of the robot's path. You can raise and lower platforms, pull levers, and stack boxes. Don't let the robot get stuck! Controls are explained in-gameThis game was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL for Poki. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Enemy 585, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

