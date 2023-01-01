Run and Gun from Mad Pixel Ltd. is a modern twist on a classic level-based shooting game. Your mission is simple: defeat your enemies to reach the big boss and move on to the next level! Make sure to work on your aim as you'll earn more for every headshot, allowing you to collect coins to upgrade your armor and guns. But if you miss, your run and gun adventure could be over! Play Run and Gun on Poki in your browser to experience this exciting shooting arcade game! Controls: Mouse/spacebar - Shoot About the creator: Run and Gun is created by Mad Pixel Ltd. They are also the creators of Mad GunZ.

