Rugby Rush is a sports game in which you carry the ball over the opponents' goal line to score. Be fast, agile and act quickly if you want to win. Make sure to notice bonuses and collect power-ups to advance further in your rugby career. Can you handle this rush?Move Left / Right - Arrow keys Jump - SpaceRugby Rush is created by Codethislab.

Website: poki.com

