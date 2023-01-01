RoyaleBall.io is a multiplayer game where you must be the last ball standing to win. You are dropped on a giant ball arena with usable items, obstacles, traps and many competitors who aim to be the last one standing. Roll, jump, dodge, pick up items and use them to your advantage or simply avoid everyone. Do whatever it takes to win! All is fair in love and RoyaleBall.io.Move - WASDCamera - Left / Right arrow keysUse item - Up arrow keyJump - Space barRoyaleBall.io is created by Kelly Ray J. Play their other games on Poki: Chicken Sword: Ninja Master, Space Ballz and Hole N' Fun.

Website: poki.com

