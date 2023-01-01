Rowdy Wrestling
poki.com
Let’s get ready to rowdy wrestle! Choose your fighter and hop in the ring to defeat dozens of crazy wrestlers. Punch and kick your way to the top of your career or play a friendly rumble with a friend. Grab chairs and other objects from the referee to stun your opponents and throw them out of the ring before they get you! Controls: Arrow keys - move Z - punch/throw out of ring Up arrow + Z - dropkick
