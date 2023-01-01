Rooftop Snipers is a pixel-style shooting game where you have to shoot famous characters off of the roof. You can play in single or two-player mode, against the Joker, Mr. T, and John Wayne. During each duel, you have to jump forwards and backwards to dodge bullets. Look out for the tomahawks and beach balls in Rooftop Snipers.Rooftop Snipers is created by New Eich Games, the creators of the sequel to this game Rooftop Snipers 2, but also Getaway Shootout, Tube Jumpers and Ping Pong Chaos. They are based in the US.

Website: poki.com

