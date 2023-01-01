Rooftop Snipers 2 is an online shooting game created by New Eich Games released in 2019. The goal is to show off your sniper skills in order to to stay on the roof. Rooftop Snipers 2 can be played with two players. You can also customize your playing arena for the ultimate matchup. Unlock more characters to fight your epic battles and see if you can shoot your opponent off the roof first. W - Jump E - Shoot I - Jump O - Shoot Rooftop Snipers 2 is created by New Eich Games, the creators of the original Rooftop Snipers, Getaway Shootout, Tube Jumpers and Ping Pong Chaos. They are based in the US.

Website: poki.com

