Roly-Poly Monsters is an puzzle platform game where you tap the screen to fire an exploding cannon ball and destroy all the Roly-Poly Monsters on the screen. Use the least possible amount of bombs to get the best score. Test your aiming skills, logic, and dexterity. Some levels are harder than others, so they will require you to think about how to use you ammunition strategically! Don't forget to share Roly-Poly Monsters with your friends!Tap on a direction to shoot a bomb.Press the "R" key to restart a level.Roly-Poly Monsters is created by Johnny-K. Play their other puzzle platform games on Poki: Cover Orange, Cover Orange: Space, Cover Orange: Journey, Cover Orange: Pirates and Cover Orange: GangstersYou can play Roly-Poly Monsters for free on Poki.Roly-Poly Monsters is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Roly-Poly Monsters. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.