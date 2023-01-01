Wheelie and bounce over obstacles in Roger Dead: Zombie Biker! The undead madman wants to perform tricks before he goes to Hell. You must avoid hitting speed bumps and barriers on the rocky road. Drive through tunnels to regain your speed!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Roger Dead: Zombie Biker. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.