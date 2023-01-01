Rhomb is a puzzle game created by Kek Games. In this relaxing minimalistic puzzle experience, you need to untie a knot of rhombuses following the right order. Examine each line and its connection to determine which rhombus you need to release first, and avoid colliding with other rhombuses. A level is completed when you release all of the rhombuses successfully. If you're stuck, use the hint feature by tapping the three dots button that's above the puzzle. Can you finish all the levels in Rhomb? Go ahead and give it a try!Click or tap on a rhombus to untie it without touching other rhombuses.Rhomb was created by Kek Games. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

