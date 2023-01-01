Restaurant and Cooking is a classic cooking game, created by Webgameapp. Customers come to your counter to order special menus and you are the chef that has to prepare the menu. The game has 24 levels with increasing speed and difficulty. Make sure to process the orders in the right order, otherwise your customers will be mad.Use your mouse to drag the products to the plate, the stove or the customer and make sure that everything is prepared well.Webgameapp has created this classic cooking game.

Website: poki.com

