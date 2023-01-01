Recoil is a platform/action game by Martin Magni. You play as a little character and using various weapons you will need to kill the nasty pink viruses ! You cannot move around though, your only way to move is by using the recoil of your weapon to propel yourself ! Watch out for the spikes, they will eliminate you instantly ! Interact with many differents mechanics and make your way through each level !Mouse click to shootRecoil was created by Martin Magni. Play their other games on Poki: Drive Mad and Speed King !You can play Recoil for free on Poki.You can play Recoil on mobile and desktop for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

