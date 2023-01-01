Rebels Clash is an online shooting game that features a 'Death Match' mode and a 'Battle Royale' mode. In the action-packed Death Match, you are playing against other players online - the goal is to make as many kills as you can, and to die as little as possible. After death you will respawn to improve your score. In the Battle Royale mode, you only have one chance to become the winner, and that is by killing everyone else that is still alive in the game. If you die, you're gone for good! Collect different items such as weapons, health and grenades to grow your arsenal and defeat the other players. Are you ready to put your shooting skills to test?Rebels Clash was developed by NadGames. Play their other games on Poki: Bomber Royale, Combat Online, PixWars 2, and Combat Reloaded 2You can play Rebels Clash for free on Poki.Rebels Clash can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

