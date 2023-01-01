Rally Point 4 is a 3D car racing game created by XFormGames. Test how well you drive on extreme tracks! Choose your favorite car and go for an extreme driving experience in Rally Point 4! This game is all about achieving the fastest scores under a time limit. Use your steering skills, drift through road curves, and speed it all up by using your nitro boost. But don't overheat your engine! Achieving time records will give you access to new cars and new tracks. So go ahead and drive your favorite car to the finish line!Steer - WASD or Arrow keysReset - RPause - Esc or PNitro - Space or ZDrift - Left shift or XRally Point 4 is created by XFormGames. They have other car games on Poki: Rally Point 3, Go Kart Go! Ultra!, and Burnin' Rubber 5 XS

