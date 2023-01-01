Rally Point is a 3D car racing game where you must race to finish in first place in various racing tracks across the globe. In this game, you can test how well you drive on extreme tracks. Cities, deserts, streets, you name it! Go full throttle and achieve fastest scores under a time limit. Use your steering skills, drift through road curves, and speed it all up by using your nitro boost. But don't overheat your engine as it will short your car! Achieving time records will give you access to new vehicles, new tracks, and customization options. So go ahead and drive your favorite car to the finish line!Steer - WASD or Arrow keysReset - RPause - Esc or PNitro - Space or ZDrift - Left shift or XRally Point is created by XFormGames. They have other skill games on Poki: Burnin' Rubber Crash n' Burn, hydro-storm-2, Rhino Rush Stampede, Gladiator True Story, rally-point-4, Rally Point 3, Go Kart Go! Ultra!, and Burnin' Rubber 5 XSYou can play Rally Point for free on Poki.Rally Point is only playable on your desktop computer.

