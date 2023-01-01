Rally Point 3 is a 3D racing game created by XForm Games. Come in first place and leaving your opponents behind! Unlock and beat each mission throughout the game by winning races. You'll start with the beginning cars such as ForceZ, Vulcan and Bison. When you finish the first three races, you can unlock better cars for the remaining races. Be careful not to overheat your engine in the heat of the moment, otherwise you'll blow up and lose the race. Are you ready to be the ultimate Rally master? Then step on it and prove it!Drive - WASD or Arrow keysBrake - Left shiftNitro - E or Space barChange camera - CReset position - RRally Point 3 was created by XForm Games. Play their other sports games on Poki: Burnin' Rubber 5 XS and Go Kart Go! Ultra!

Website: poki.com

