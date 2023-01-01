Rabbit Samurai is a skill game created by Mini Duck Games. Swing, collect carrots and save your friends! Your goal is to find and rescue little mice from the mousetrap at the wolf's lair in the green land. Embark on an epic adventure where you can showcase your ninja skills with the help of your grappling hook and agile movements. Launch yourself from the rocket ninja cannon, collect carrots and crystals, avoid dangerous spikes and save all your mice friends!Use grappling hook - Tap or hold down the left mouse buttonRabbit Samurai was created by Mini Duck Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Doctor Teeth and Street Ball Jam

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rabbit Samurai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.