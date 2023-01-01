Rabbit Samurai 2 is a platform game where you rescue your bunny friends trapped in a mysterious forest. Follow the trails of carrot and pick up each and every one. Whenever you see a caged rabbit, reach it and set it free by passing through various obstacles such as mazes, tree trunks, springs and bouncy platforms. Use your grappling hook and your fast reflexes to launch yourself up using your ninja skills. The second instalment is much more dangerous and rewarding than the first Rabbit Samurai! How many carrots can you collect in Rabbit Samurai 2?Use grappling hook - Left mouse button click or long-press fingerRabbit Samurai 2 was created by Mini Duck Games. Play their other games on Poki: doctor-acorn-winter, Doctor Teeth 2, Doctor Teeth, Doctor Acorn 2, Fox Adventurer, Penalty Superstar, Rabbit Samurai and Street Ball JamYou can play Rabbit Samurai 2 for free on Poki.Rabbit Samurai 2 is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

