Princess Room Cleaning is a cleaning game, created by Dream Town. The game shows you how to keep a clean house. Clean your living room, kitchen, bathroom and bed room to complete the game. Try to do it in a record pace to do some fun stuff after!Use your mouse to clean the house.Princess Room Cleaning was made by Dream Town

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Princess Room Cleaning. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.