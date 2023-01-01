Power Badminton is a single player sports game, where the player must earn more points than his opponent to win the match. Choose a character, hop on the court and demonstrate your bandmintong skills by defeating all of the other contestants!Move back and forth and hit the shuttlecock (the ball) to get it into your opponent's area and score points. Move - A (Left) and D (Right)Hit - J (High), K (Low) and L (Close hit)Power Badmintong was created by MarketJS.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Power Badminton. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.