Portrait of an Obsession is a horror-themed point-and-click puzzle game developed by FM Studio. It's the newest spinoff story of the popular Forgotten Hill series. This time, the story involves a certain someone who is obsessed with a potentially cursed portrait and their struggles to get their hands on it. You will be able to help the protagonist crack the codes and problems to find the portrait. Use your logic as well as the hint feature to help you when the puzzles become challenging. Get ready for the perfect balance between horror and camp!How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.About the creator:Portrait of an Obsession is created by FM Studio. They have other games on Poki: Pixel Volley, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Surgery and Little Cabin in the Woods.

