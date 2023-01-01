Portrait of an Obsession
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Portrait of an Obsession app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Portrait of an Obsession is a horror-themed point-and-click puzzle game developed by FM Studio. It's the newest spinoff story of the popular Forgotten Hill series. This time, the story involves a certain someone who is obsessed with a potentially cursed portrait and their struggles to get their hands on it. You will be able to help the protagonist crack the codes and problems to find the portrait. Use your logic as well as the hint feature to help you when the puzzles become challenging. Get ready for the perfect balance between horror and camp!How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.About the creator:Portrait of an Obsession is created by FM Studio. They have other games on Poki: Pixel Volley, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Surgery and Little Cabin in the Woods.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Portrait of an Obsession. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Little Cabin in the Woods
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna
poki.com
Grandma's Delicious Cakes
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond
poki.com
Rise of Pico
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 3
poki.com
Smash Car Idle 2
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 2
poki.com