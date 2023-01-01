Pop It Master is a relaxing online puzzle game. The game is based on the famous Pop It fidget toys. In this game, your objective is to press the popits to pop them and unlock a colorful toy. Pay attention to pop every bubble and leave nothing behind! If you gather the entire collection of 80 fidget toys, you can unlock the Secret Mode. Are you ready for a satisfying digital popping experience? Go ahead and enjoy the realistic calming sounds and feelings Pop It Master has to offer!Pop - Tap or Left Mouse clickPop It Master is created by Rad Brothers. This is their first game on Poki!

