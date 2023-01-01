Poor Eddie, he always get's put in the worst situations. From being thrown up in the air by a trampoline and kicked mid-air to being blown up by a bomb and thrown over large pits, Eddie never gets a break. In Poor Eddie, you take control of the man himself and must navigate each level by figuring out how to get Eddie over the finish line! There are tons of obstacles in the game like spikes and TnT, but also lots to help you like elevators or lifts to take you where you need to go! Can you protext Eddie and get him to where he needs to go?Use your mouse (or finger) to click on different buttons to help Eddie! The whole game can be played by just clicking buttons!Poor Eddie is created by GameTornado. Play their other games on Poki: Short Life, Short Life 2, Dreadhead Parkour, Eugene's Life and Mini Train! You can play Poor Eddie for free on Poki.Poor Eddie can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

