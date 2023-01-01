Plundur.io is a 3D multiplayer piracy and naval combat game that features adorable characters. Have you always wanted to take control of your own pirate ship and sail the free waters? Then this is the right game for you! Start sailing with your small ship in the vast sea by pressing the directional buttons. Attack other ships while protecting your own ship by dodging their cannons. Make sure to use your trusty equipment. Use the scope to see far ahead and prepare yourself for incoming enemies, use the sword to be victorious in close combat, etc. Make sure to spend your hard earned booty in the store so you can be the best-looking pirate in the world. Are you ready to plunder?Release mouse - TMove - WASD or Arrow keysShoot - Left mouse buttonAim - Right mouse buttonJump - Space barCrouch - ShiftReload - RInspect - XPause - ESCPlundur.io was created by Legion Platforms. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Plundur.io for free on Poki.Plundur.io can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

