Platform Countdown is a puzzle game where you traverse platforms in which there are disappearing blocks to jump off of. Every block has numbers on them which indicate how many times you can step on them before they vanish. To finish a level, you must preemptively decide your moves before jumping on the first block, and make sure you clear out all of the blocks. Don't worry if you get stuck - you can always use a hint to show you the order of the platforms. There are many fun levels and cleverly designed puzzles to make you scratch your head!Platform Countdown is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other thinking games on Poki: Hop Warp, Plactions, Jumping Clones, Big Tall Small, Teleport Jumper, Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer You can play Platform Countdown for free on Poki.Platform Countdown can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

