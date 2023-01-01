Slay your blocky opponents in Pixel Warfare 5! This 3D shooting game lets you compete in Team Deathmach, Solo Deathmatch, and Zombie modes. Choose a room filled with other competitors, or start your own custom matchup. Don't let anyone catch you in their crosshairs!

Website: poki.com

