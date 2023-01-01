Play Minecraft Team Deathmatch against friends and other players around the world! Pixel Warfare 3: Vegeta777 vs PewDiePie features new maps and gameplay. Join a current game, or create your own room with unique rules. Use the alien gun to inflict instant damage!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pixel Warfare 3. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.