Pixel Express is an arcade strategy puzzle, in which the player must control the rail junctions to get points and prevent the trains from colliding. Manage to deliver all the cargo to the different destinations, win as much coins and resources as you can, and build the city of your dreams! Start in the Wild West... and find out how far you can go!Click on the intersections to change the direction of the trains. Be careful not to collide! Change direction - Left clickPixel Express was created by Andriy Bychkovskyi, Pavlo Shelyazhenko, Serhii 'Cellinger' Buriak and 8-BITchin’tendo. This is their first game on Poki.

