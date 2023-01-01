Pirate Defense is a tower defense game where your objective is to deploy different types of tanks to protect your base from pirates. Drag your units and drop them on the highlighted tile to place them on the game field. Your units will attack incoming enemies automatically. Lead them through the hordes of enemies and keep placing the defenses to stop incoming pirates in 15 challenging levels divided in 3 regions. Don't forget to upgrade and boost your defenses for a stronger defense. If you'd like to upgrade a unit, tap on it and use the upgrade button in the pop-up menu.Drag your units and drop them on the highlighted tile to place them. Your units will attack incoming enemies automatically. If you'd like to upgrade a unit, tap on it and use the upgrade button in the pop-up menu.Pirate Defense is created by Beedo Games, a game development company based in Pakistan. Play their other action-packed strategy games on Poki: Call of Tanks, Base Defense, Blocky Snakes, Clash Of Armour, Clash of Skulls, Clash of Tanks, Dark Boy, Jelly Sokoban, Mafia Wars, Swingers, and Tanko.io

