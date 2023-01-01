WebCatalogWebCatalog
Piranh.io

Piranh.io

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Piranh.io app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Piranh.io is the ultimate underwater IO game created by Kiemura! You'll play as a piranha under the sea with one mission: eat and destroy all the other piranhas. Use boosts and power-ups to defeat other players from around the world and prove who really rules the water. Piranh.io offers online and offline game modes to suit any type of player. Are you hungry for a win?   Controls: Mouse - Move  Mouse left click - Boost Space - Use power-up   About the creator: Piranh.io is created by Kiemura, based in Finland. He is also the creator of Tap Roller, Picky Package and Jump Around which will be his next game coming up.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Piranh.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Tap Roller

Tap Roller

poki.com

Mope.io

Mope.io

poki.com

Shark.io

Shark.io

poki.com

Jungle Roller

Jungle Roller

poki.com

Roller Coaster Builder 2

Roller Coaster Builder 2

poki.com

Wormate.io

Wormate.io

poki.com

mope.io

mope.io

mope.io

Picky Package

Picky Package

poki.com

Chair.io

Chair.io

poki.com

Fish Eat Fish

Fish Eat Fish

poki.com

Footballwars Online

Footballwars Online

poki.com

EvoWorld io (FlyOrDie io)

EvoWorld io (FlyOrDie io)

poki.com