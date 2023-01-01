Pipes
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Pipes app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Pipes is a puzzle game made by Infinity Games. In this game you will need to move around pipes to complete a closed circuit for water to flow into the plants. Click on the pipes to rotate them ! This game has a ton of levels that and difficulty scales pretty fast ! Will you be able to finish all the levels ?Mouse click - Rotate a pipePipes was created by Infinity Games.You can play Pipes on your browser or on mobile without installing or downloading anything for free on Poki.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pipes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Craftomation 1
poki.com
Routemania
poki.com
Mimelet
poki.com
Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition
poki.com
Paint Strike
poki.com
Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition
poki.com
Hospital Series: Doctor Rugby
poki.com
Energy
poki.com
Hospital Stories: Doctor Rugby
poki.com
Shapes
poki.com
Swingers
poki.com
Hospital Stories: Doctor Soccer
poki.com