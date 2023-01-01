Picky Package is online web game where the goal is to deliver packages avoiding any obstacles. Play in a variety of cool levels where you need to deliver your packages. Make sure to be careful of all the obstacles that will be thrown your way, like cars, collapsing bridges, and more.Make sure to collect the power ups to give you an advantage. And don't forget to collect some coins to unlock a wide range of awesome characters.Fly a drone, run a rugby field and cross highways, to ultimately become the number one package deliverer!Click - movePicky Package was created by Kiemura. He is also the creator of Tap Roller, Piranh.io and Jump Around which will be his next upcoming game.UN

Website: poki.com

