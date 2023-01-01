WebCatalogWebCatalog
Penalty Kicks

poki.com

Lace up your cleats, and prepare to score on the soccer field! This free kick game challenges you to blast the ball past the opposing goalie. Set the perfect shot height and angle before setting your player in motion. Every new level features additional goalies!

