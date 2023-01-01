Parkour Race is a 3D running game developed by Madbox. Take control of your stickman and race against the crowd. You can run, dash or jump from rooftop to rooftop! Run over the glowing speed bumpers to gain momentum and do vaults and flips to show off your style. There are daily challenges, power-ups, and even glamorous accessories for you to create a stickman that looks like no other. Take your running game to next level with Parkour Race!Move Left - A or Left arrow key Move Right - D or Right arrow keyParkour Race was created by Madbox. Play their other games on Poki: Idle Ants and Stickman Hook

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Parkour Race. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.