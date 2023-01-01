Parking Fury 3D: Beach City
poki.com
Parking Fury 3D is back with another installment in the serie. Beach City sets the scene for this parking game. Practice your parking skills and make sure not to bump into cars in your surrounding, otherwise the police will get you! There are 10 levels to complete in this installment, after which you unlock the free roam mode. Are you a car park hero? Drive - arrow keysEnter car - ctrlChange camera - cBrainsoftware created the Parking Fury series which also contains Parking Fury 3D: Night Thief, Parking Fury 3D: Bounty Hunter and the old-school Parking Fury 3D.
