Park Out
poki.com
Park Out is a de-congesting, car un-jamming game where the goal is to get all of the cars out of the parking spaces without hitting into anything! Each new level brings a new challenge with different vehicles, obstacles, and solutions. Can you fit the huge lorry through the hole in the wall to give space to the tiny hatchback? Test your spacial awareness skills and get everyone out of their stuck situations!Park Out is created by Okashi Games. Play their other games on Poki: MicroWars, Nano War and Karakuri You can play Park Out for free on Poki.Park Out can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.
