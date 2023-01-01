Papery Planes is a skill game where you have to fly your paper plane as far as possible. You are floating over a river with different rock formations that you have to dodge. The weather conditions will be changing from day to night and from summer to winter to make your flight as hard as possible. Collect enough coins to buy different types of Papery Planes and make sure to collect them all!Fly left - Left arrow key Fly right - Right arrow keyPapery Planes was created by Akos Makovics. He also created Air Hockey Championship Deluxe on Poki.

