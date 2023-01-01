Papercraft Wars is an arcade game where you have to curve and angle your shot to defeat the enemy before they beat you! Test your aiming skills in this cardboard and paper-filled world. Hop in, challenge your friends to a 1-on-1, or play solo and see how far you can get in the endless mode! Those targets won’t know what hit ‘em Click and hold the A key / the left mouse button to shoot. For 2 player mode, the red player must press the L key!Papercraft Wars is created by AVIX Games. Check out their other games on Poki: , , , , , , , , , and

Website: poki.com

