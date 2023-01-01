Papa's Pizzeria is a cooking game created by Flipline Studios. Grab your dough and get ready for a delicious pizzeria adventure! You're on your way to becoming the best pizza parlor in town. Take orders, prepare the dough, add toppings, and serve carefully sliced pizzas to all of your wacky customers. Control at each step of the pizza-making process and juggle between each area of the restaurant. Switch to the Topping Station to add a variety of toppings to each pizza. Move to the Bake Station to cook the pizzas in the oven until they're baked just right. Jump to the Cutting Station to cut the pizza into perfect slices. Each station is a hands-on experience, where you'll need to drag, swipe, and tap your way through the pizza-building process. Use your hard-earned tips to buy restaurant upgrades and hats to wear, and you can also decorate your lobby with furniture and posters from the Furniture Shop. Can you turn your pizzeria into the most famous fast-food chain in the world?Select, drag and move ingredients - Left mouse buttonPapa's Pizzeria was created by Flipline Studios, and was later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Also play other Papa's Games games on Poki: Papa's Burgeria, Papa's Taco Mia and Papa's Freezeria

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Papa's Pizzeria. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.